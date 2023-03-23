During the execution of a warrant, police discovered a samurai sword and a suspected “zombie knife.”

Officers raided a house in the Newark area after receiving reports of possible criminal activity.

Several knives were discovered inside the property during the search warrant, which took place around 12.15 p.m. on Wednesday (22 March).

Among the blades discovered were a samurai sword and a zombie-style knife, both of which are illegal to keep or sell in the UK.

Under the Offensive Weapons Act, which went into effect on July 14, 2021, it is also now illegal for anyone to own knuckledusters, throwing stars, friction lock batons, disguised knives, or push daggers.

Collectors of these types of weapons, all of which are also illegal to carry in public, now face prison time if they are caught keeping them in their homes.

The targeted warrant was carried out in Newark by Nottinghamshire Police’s Newark and Sherwood Operation Reacher team.

“As a result of this proactive warrant, we’ve been able to take two dangerous weapons away from our communities, where they could’ve potentially caused significant harm,” said team sergeant Sergeant Mike Taylor.

“There is absolutely no reason for anyone to have these types of offensive weapons in their homes; in fact, it has been a criminal offence for over 18 months.”

“People should be aware of the change in the law by now, so claiming ignorance is not a valid excuse and will not be accepted as a defence if anyone finds themselves in court.”

“Our investigations into this incident are still ongoing, so we’d like to ask anyone with information that could help us to call the police on 101, quoting incident 23000173957.”

“People can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by dialling 0800 555 111.”