An appeal has been issued for witnesses to the Canterbury bus robbery.

A teenage boy was on the Triangle bus, which had stopped at Westgate Towers, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, when he was assaulted by two passengers.

After a member of the public intervened in the incident, the suspects exited the bus.

During the robbery, the victim suffered injuries that necessitated hospitalisation, and his phone, AirPod headphones, and glasses were stolen.

The victim and suspects are thought to know each other.

Detectives are looking for witnesses to the robbery and, in particular, the person who intervened.

Witnesses should call Kent Police at 01843 222289 and reference case number 46/144880/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or use their website’s online form.