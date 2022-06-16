A Ukrainian flag was flying on a pole in the church yard between 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 and 7 a.m. on Friday, May 27 at St Giles C of E Church, The Green, in Uley, Dursley. Unknown perpetrators removed it and scribbled racist text over it in black marker pen.

Officers are asking anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time, or who may have CCTV of the area, to contact them.

You can contact police by filling out the form below and referencing incident number 152 from May 30th.

You can also call 101 or give information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or going online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.