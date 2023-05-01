Dutch cops apprehend ‘Boris Johnson’ for drunk driving: Suspect carried a forged driver’s licence with the PM’s photo and birth date



The forged Ukrainian driving licence, replete with the former British prime minister’s photograph and accurate birth date, was ‘issued’ on July 24, 2019, the day he took over as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and is valid until the end of the year 3000.

Thijs Damstra, a police spokesperson, said investigators were investigating an incident shortly after midnight Sunday when a car collided into a pole near the Emma Bridge in Groningen’s northern city.

The automobile was abandoned, but the driver was subsequently found standing on the bridge, according to authorities.

‘The guy was unable to identify himself and denied a breathalyser test,’ Damstra told AFP.

The 35-year-old man was arrested and his car was searched in the little town of Zuidhorn, west of Groningen.

‘Police discovered a bogus Boris Johnson driver’s licence inside,’ Damstra added.

‘Unfortunately for this individual, we did not fall for his forgery,’ Groningen police wrote on Instagram.

Police did not indicate where the forged certificate was created, but former Russia correspondent Kysia Hekster noted in a tweet published by the NOS that false driver’s licences could readily be purchased in Ukrainian tourist shops.

‘As far as I’m aware, the real Mr Boris Johnson was not in the Netherlands at the time,’ Damstra noted.