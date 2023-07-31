Dutch Rider Demi Vollering Claims Historic Victory in Women’s Tour de France

Dutch cyclist Demi Vollering made history on Sunday by securing a resounding victory in the women’s Tour de France, capping off an extraordinary performance throughout the eight-stage race. The triumph came after Marlen Reusser clinched the final stage time trial in Pau.

Riding for the SD Worx team, 26-year-old Vollering emerged as the overall winner, demonstrating remarkable consistency and skill on the challenging course. Her achievement marks her 15th victory this year, solidifying her position as the world number one. Earlier in the season, she dominated the spring classics with an impressive hat-trick in the Ardennes, securing victories in Fleche Wallonne, Liege, and Amstel races – a feat previously accomplished only by her compatriot Anna van der Breggen.

Finishing closely behind Vollering was her Belgian teammate, Lotte Kopecky, who claimed second place in the overall standings. Poland’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma, representing the Canyon-SRAM team, secured the third position on the podium.

Notably, Vollering’s victory overshadowed the performance of defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten, who will retire at the end of the season. Van Vleuten finished in a respectable fourth place but fell short of defending her title.

The decisive final stage in Pau saw Swiss cyclist Marlen Reusser emerge as the winner of the time trial, completing the 22-kilometer course in an impressive time of 29 minutes and 15 seconds. Reusser’s exceptional performance marked her seventh victory of the season, following previous successes in Ghent-Wevelgem, the Tour of Switzerland, and the Tour of the Basque Country.

By securing second place in the final time trial, Vollering effectively altered the order of the podium, as the overall rankings had been established on Saturday atop the Col du Tourmalet.

Kopecky, who had impressively held the leader’s yellow jersey for six days from the first stage, moved up to second place overall, displacing Van Vleuten to fourth. Niewiadoma replicated her stellar performance from the previous year, also securing the mountain classification title.

The Tour de France has once again showcased the exceptional talent and determination of the world’s top female cyclists, with Demi Vollering’s victory standing as a testament to her unwavering commitment and prowess on the road. As the women’s cycling world celebrates this historic win, fans eagerly await the next chapter in the sport’s ongoing journey of excellence and excitement.