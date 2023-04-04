DVSA sets out a vision to keep Britain moving safely and sustainably

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has launched its vision to 2030, setting out what needs to be done to keep Britain moving safely and sustainably.

By the end of this decade, DVSA will have made progress against 5 important challenges and opportunities. These are to:

make roads safer

improve services for its customers

make road transport greener and healthier

harness the potential of technology and data

grow and level up the economy

Enabling a transport revolution

DVSA is launching its ambitious vision at a time when the country is on the cusp of a transport revolution.

By 2030

There will be rapid change between now and the end of the decade. By 2030:

the sale of new fully petrol or diesel cars will have been banned

10 million battery electric vehicles are expected on the roads

1 in 8 new cars sold could have self-driving features

half of all journeys in towns and cities will be made by walking or cycling

What DVSA will do

DVSA already plays a leading role in:

setting driver and vehicle standards, and assessing that drivers and vehicles are safe

licensing, accrediting, regulating and enforcing in industries including driver training, MOT testing and commercial vehicle operators

Under its new vision, DVSA will significantly increase its work to inform, educate and advise the public and businesses.

Overall, these activities will help to make sure that:

driving standards and driving tests are suitable for self-driving vehicles

taking theory tests and driving tests becomes more convenient

existing drivers are able to use self-driving vehicles safely

the vehicle approval process promotes innovation in automation and net-zero emissions

MOT testing and in-service vehicle safety keep up with the latest vehicle technology, such as artificial intelligence, radar and lidar (light detection and ranging)

vehicle data is accessible and easy to use

commercial vehicle operators have clear standards to follow that reflect the latest technology

more commercial driver and vehicle non-compliance is detected remotely through better data and technology

commercial vehicle operators have access to tailored guidance to help them

Making a difference to society

The vision focuses on outcomes that help make a real and lasting difference to everyone living in Great Britain.

It will guide work to:

reduce the numbers of people killed and seriously injured on our roads, which in turn reduces pressure on the NHS

help people to use new connected and autonomous mobility technology safely, giving people more independence

improve public transport services, enabling more and better access to work and education

help the road haulage industry become more efficient and keep supply chains resilient, helping everyone with the cost of living

help to create 38,000 jobs in the self-driving vehicle industry

help to end the UK’s contribution to climate change by becoming net zero

help reduce air pollution from road transport, as human-made air pollution causes between 28,000 and 36,000 deaths every year

Read the DVSA vision to 2030.

Loveday Ryder, DVSA Chief Executive, said:

Whatever your stake in DVSA, we want to set out what the DVSA plans to achieve of behalf our customers and stakeholders. That’s whether you work for us or in partnership with us, or you are responsible for holding us to account. Our strategic plan to 2025 and vision to 2030 set out our ambitions and the challenges we set ourselves to achieve our vision to 2030 of keeping Britain moving, safely and sustainably. The transformative plans in these documents demonstrate our drive for more efficient services. We will always keep looking for ways to build on this to support the government’s ambitions.

Strategic plan to 2025 sets out immediate priorities

DVSA’s vision to 2030 is supported by a strategic plan to 2025. This sets out the most immediate priorities to:

help you through a lifetime of safe and sustainable journeys

help you keep your vehicle safe to drive

protect you from unsafe drivers and vehicles

Read the DVSA strategic plan to 2025.

DVSA’s business plan for 2023 to 2024 will be published later in spring. It will set out the priorities and targets for the coming year.