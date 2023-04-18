Dwp Universal Credit Recipients Must Disclose These 15 Changes Or Face Going To Court And Being Fined

Claimants should notify the DWP whenever they receive a new mobile phone number or email address, change banks, move, or their rent changes.

Claimants for Universal Credit must notify the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) of any changes in their circumstances. If someone provide incorrect information or fail to disclose changes, they may be prosecuted or fined.

Getting a new mobile phone number or email address, switching to a different bank account, moving house, or changing the amount of rent you pay are all examples of changes that should be reported. According to DWP guidance, “you could be taken to court or have to pay a penalty if you give incorrect information or fail to report a change in your circumstances.”

According to the most recent numbers reported in January 2023, about six million people in the UK get Universal Credit. According to the Daily Record, the means-tested benefit assists persons who are on a low income, out of work, or unable to work due to illness or caring duties.

In order to keep up with rising inflation, the monthly payout increased by 10.1% in April. The amount of money claimants receive is determined by their circumstances, thus it is critical that the DWP is kept up to date on any changes.

According to DWP guidelines, any changes in your circumstances should be reported “as soon as they occur,” as a delay “may result in you receiving too much money and having to make a repayment.” “Changes in your circumstances can affect how much you’re paid for your entire assessment period – not just the date you report them,” it advises.

The following changes must be reported:

locating or completing a job

having a baby

relocating with your partner

beginning to provide care for a kid or disabled person

altering your mobile phone number or email address

modifying your email address

relocating to a new location

altering your banking information

Is your rent increasing or decreasing?

modifications to your health condition

becoming unable to work or meet with your work coach

Only if you are self-employed will your wages alter.

changes in your savings, investments, and financial situation

If you are not a British citizen, you may face changes to your immigration status.

Sign into your Universal Credit account on GOV.UK to report a change in circumstances.

The start of the new fiscal year in April saw most means-tested benefits, including the state pension, rise by 10.1% on Monday (Apr 10), matching the rate of inflation in September 2022. The DWP has prepared a comprehensive online guide to the hikes.

Because most benefits are paid in arrears, your first payment after that date will be a combination of the old and new rates. The DWP should have sent claimants a letter clarifying how the changes will effect them.

According to the Government, the reforms will benefit a typical Universal Credit household by roughly £600 per year. However, it is important to realise that the increase is simply keeping payments in line with rising costs, and hence may not result in a significant improvement in living standards.

The benefit cap will also grow in pace with inflation, rising from £20,000 to £22,020 for most families and from £23,000 to £25,323 for those living in Greater London, where living costs are greater. Lower income limits for single people without children will rise from £13,400 to £14,753 nationally, and from £15,410 to £16,967 in Greater London.

A short outline of the rise in Universal Credit payments, including additional elements, is provided below. Unless otherwise specified, monthly rates are indicated.

Standard stipend

Single under the age of 25: £292.11 (up from £265.31)

Singles aged 25 and up: £368.74 (up from £334.91).

Couple

Joint claimants under the age of 25: £458.51 (up from £416.45)

Joint claimants aged 25 and over: £578.82 (up from £525.72).

Children’s amounts

First child (born before April 6, 2017): £315.00 (up from £290.00).

First child born on or after April 6, 2017/second and subsequent children (where an exception or transitional provision applies): £269.58 (up from £244.58)

Additions for disabled children

Lower rate increase: £146.31 (from £132.89).

£456.89 higher rate addition (from £414.88)

Work Capability Is Limited

The sum for Limited Capability for Work is £146.31 (up from 132.89).

£390.06 (from £354.28) for Limited Capability for Work and Work-Related Activity

Carer compensation

£185.86 (up from £168.81) for carers

The cost of child care is

Universal Credit claimants may be eligible for additional assistance with childcare costs, making it easier for them to increase their working hours. The amount that can be claimed did not increase in April, but it is expected to increase in the summer.

In addition, the DWP will allow parents to obtain cash in advance rather than retroactively.

Maximum allowance for a single child: £646.35 (rising to £951 later this year).

Maximum allowance for two or more children: £1,108.04 (to be increased to £1,630 later this year).

Non-dependants

Contributions for non-dependents’ housing costs: £85.73 (up from £77.87).

