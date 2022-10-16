ITVX has revealed the cast for the second series of Irvine Welsh’s Crime, the psychological, procedural thriller adapted for the screen by Irvine Welsh and Dean Cavanagh.

The six-part drama series, due to air exclusively on ITV’s new, free streaming service ITVX, is currently being shot in Scotland and produced by Buccaneer (Marcella, The Burning Girls) and Off Grid Film and TV.

Dougray Scott (Mission Impossible 2, Twin Town, My Week with Marilyn) returns as troubled detective DI Ray Lennox.

Scott’s portrayal of Lennox in season one of Crime recently landed him an International Emmy nomination for Best Performance by an Actor. He leads a stellar line up of Scottish talent including Ken Stott (Rebus, The Missing) and Joanna Vanderham (Dancing on the Edge) who reprise their roles as Chief Superintendent Bob Toal and DS Amanda Drummond.

John Simm (Grace, Doctor Who) and Derek Riddell (Silent Witness) also return for the second season, which also sees Dougray Scott’s son Gabriel Scott (House of Dragon) appearing alongside his father.

Rebecca Root (The Queen’s Gambit) David Elliot (Kajaki), Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad, Pact), Fiona Bell (Shetland) Sarah McCardie (It’s A Sin), Brian McCardie (Murphy’s Law), John McLarnon (Outlander), Ewan Miller (Skin) and Gordon Morris (The Forgotten) are also confirmed to feature.

In the second season of Crime, Ray Lennox is ready to return to the fray at Edinburgh Serious Crimes, keen to prove he is fully recovered from his breakdown induced by bringing Mr Confectioner to justice. But he’s surprised to find that it’s all change: Bob Toal has lost his mojo, while Amanda Drummond is newly promoted. And there are two new faces on the team in the form of the devious Tommy Stark and failed actor Norrie Erskine.

When one of Lennox’s former colleagues is attacked, Lennox and Drummond quickly realise that all is not as it seems as they become embroiled in a case about vengeance, identity and social justice. The attack is linked to a gruesome attempted murder on a high-ranking establishment figure at a posh hotel which has been hushed up from the police. As Lennox investigates via Edinburgh’s saunas, crack dens and poshest hotels, he finds doors slammed in his face; there is an Establishment cover up at play.

It’s not until the killer targets one of Lennox’s own team that the pieces start to fall into place. Tracing the motivation back to an unsavoury incident 30 years ago, Lennox begins to realise that there is more to this case than meets the eye and the killer he has been chasing may not be the driving force behind these murders after all.

Dougray Scott said:

“I’m thrilled that I get to continue playing this complex and dynamic character, and to once again get to work with this magnificent creative team. Season 2 takes us even deeper into Lennox’s past, and helps us understand his persona even more. I couldn’t be happier!” About Buccaneer

