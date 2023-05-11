Ealing Rapist Jailed for 12 Years after attack

Eugenio Aveleria, 29, of Ealing, was sentenced to 12 years and two months’ imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday, 15 May. He will also be be on the sexual offender register for life.

He pleaded guilty to rape on 3 January, 2023.

On the evening of 28 June 2021, the victim-survivor, aged 23 at the time, left work at 20:00hrs and went for some after-work drinks with her colleagues.

She then left by herself to go back to a house she was staying at nearby but couldn’t get into the building. She ended up unconscious on the pavement outside the address.

Eugenio found the victim outside the house and initially asked her if she wanted help, but instead, ushered her to his own home nearby on the same road.

When back at his house, he took advantage of her and raped her whilst she was in and out of consciousness.

At 04:00hrs, Eugenio made the victim to leave his house.

The victim text a colleague after the incident explaining that she couldn’t go to work the next day as something bad had happened. She also called a Haven to get some advice on what to do and from there, a sexual offences investigative techniques officer was appointed and the investigation was launched.

The officers worked closely with the victim to gather as many details as possible about what Aveleria looked like and where he lived. Once this was collated, the Predatory Offender Unit arrested him just two days later on 30 June. at his home address.

Detective Constable Kevin Flynn, who led the investigation, said: “My team worked around the clock to ensure we could locate Aveleria as quickly as possible, preventing any further harm to the public.

“I would like to mention the victim who showed tremendous courage and strength to come forward and report such an abhorrent incident. It is my sincere hope that the bravery shown by the victim in this case will encourage all victims of sexual violence of any kind to speak to police. We will listen and support you throughout every step of the investigation.”