Earlier This Year, Channel 4 Sensationally Hit The Rails With Trainspotter And Viral Sensation Francis Bourgeois As He And Some Of Britain’s Favourite Celebrities Embarked On A Wild Trainspotting Adventure Across The Uk
Now Francis is back to celebrate the festive season aboard the locomotives in this one-off digital original
Joining along for some Christmas cheer is Olympic champion diver Tom Daley who’ll be swapping the diving pool and knitting needles for the open rails as he joins Francis for a magical and heart-warming Christmas expedition.
They’ll be thrown into an eye-opening adventure across London that will lead them into all sorts of mischief – from space hopping through Clapham Junction to spreading joy with railway-inspired gifts to and a festive finale at Waterloo Station, resulting in one of the most embarrassing moments of Tom Daley’s life so far.
There’s even better news for fans of the series – it has also been extended by a further three episodes, with Francis’ celeb explorers yet to be announced.
The Christmas special of Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois will be available to stream on Channel 4’s YouTube from 22nd December.
Charlie Hyland said: “We’ve been absolutely blown away by the success of Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois, so we couldn’t be more delighted we’ve commissioned a festive special with Tom Daley airing this Christmas, alongside a brand-new bunch of episodes that will air in the new year. I can’t wait to see who else will be joining Francis on his travels”
Executive Producer Jonathan Levene said: “There is never a dull moment when you’re trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois. His unapologetic outlook and ability to find joy in the most unexpected of places is charming and hilarious, and we can’t wait to get back on the railway for more adventures in 2023! We’ve got some exciting surprises planned for Francis’ guests, but in the meantime, we can’t wait to share Francis and Tom Daley spreading some festive joy in the Christmas special.”

