Earlier this year, Channel 4 sensationally hit the rails with trainspotter and viral sensation Francis Bourgeois as he and some of Britain’s favourite celebrities embarked on a wild trainspotting adventure across the UK

Executive Producer Jonathan Levene said: “There is never a dull moment when you’re trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois. His unapologetic outlook and ability to find joy in the most unexpected of places is charming and hilarious, and we can’t wait to get back on the railway for more adventures in 2023! We’ve got some exciting surprises planned for Francis’ guests, but in the meantime, we can’t wait to share Francis and Tom Daley spreading some festive joy in the Christmas special.”