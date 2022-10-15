Essex Police were called to woodlands near the Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton shortly after 11.55 a.m. today (October 15).

A member of the public had expressed concern about a man in the woods, and other locals had reported seeing a large emergency service presence, including ambulance workers and forensics officers, on social media.

Unfortunately, a man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death are being investigated by police. Anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam footage, or other evidence is encouraged to contact Essex Police.

If you have information that may be useful to officers, please reference incident 513 from October 15. You can contact the police by dialling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

You can make an anonymous report to the independent charity @Crimestoppers by visiting their website or calling 0800 555 111.