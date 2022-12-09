Eartha Kitt C’est Si Bon, the long anticipated feature film about entertainment icon Eartha Kitt has announced who will play the title role: rising star Ashlee Olivia Jones

It is an intriguing choice, as Ashlee has just recently come to the attention of mainstream Hollywood.

Diamond Monique Washington and Shadow Dragu-Mihai (who also wrote the film script) are certain they have the right talent. “We went through literally hundreds of interviews searching for someone who could play Eartha Kitt,” says Washington, “Eartha is not just a favorite entertainer. She affected people’s lives with her presence. You can feel her power, still, when you watch her performances and her interviews. Eartha Kitt is someone people love and look up to, relate to, and want to know about. Who plays her must have a similar presence.”

Adds Dragu-Mihai, “We needed someone who could portray the truth of Eartha Kitt, while entering into her peculiar idiom. Eartha Kitt is a true triple threat. She is known as a singer and actor, but she began her career as a dancer, trained by Katherine Dunham. Who portrays Eartha also has to be a triple threat. We really don’t have too many of those around these days. Ashlee Olivia Jones is a deep acting talent, and she has top echelon skills as a singer and dancer. She is a true triple threat.”

Intriguing choices are typical of the cast on Eartha Kitt C’est Si Bon. “We chose Dani Lanefrom Kenan to play Eartha Mae, the young Eartha Kitt.” says Washington. “Like Ashlee and like Eartha herself, Dani Lane is one of a kind. It took us years to find her.” Other cast include Start Trek’s Robert Beltran as Orson Welles, X-Files alum Carrie Cain Sparks as Ella Fitzgerald, and Trina Parks as Loucile Ellis. Trina, famous as the first Black Bond girl in the well-loved role of Thumper in Diamonds Are Forever, is also the film’s choreographer. “We are getting uniformly positive feedback about our cast,” says Dragu-Mihai, “as we should. They are all best-loved talent for a reason.”

Production has yet to announce who will play Katherine Dunham. “Finding Katherine has been a similar challenge, because she, too, is unique,” says producer Leigh Ariana Trifari. “Like the rest of the cast, the choice will intrigue everyone.”

Eartha Kitt C’est Si Bon is set to release on September 23, 2023.