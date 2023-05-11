East Kent Residents Warned to Beware of Cold Callers Following Fraudulent Incidents in Whitstable

Residents in East Kent have been cautioned to remain vigilant against cold callers in the wake of three reported incidents in Whitstable. In each case, individuals living in the area received phone calls from someone claiming to be a detective.

The fraudster, posing as a detective, used a pretext of investigating possible credit card fraud to extract sensitive information about the residents’ card details. However, all three individuals became suspicious and promptly contacted Kent Police without divulging any details or transferring any money.

Enquiries into these incidents are currently ongoing, emphasizing the need for residents to be cautious when dealing with unfamiliar or suspicious phone calls. Authorities urge the community to be particularly mindful of elderly or vulnerable relatives or neighbors, ensuring they are aware of the existence of such fraudulent schemes.

PC Chris Green, from Canterbury’s Community Safety Unit, commended the individuals who received the fraudulent calls for their prompt action in contacting the police on a separate phone line. PC Green advises anyone contacted by someone claiming to be from the police or their bank to refrain from transferring any money. He suggests seeking advice from family, friends, or independent legal professionals before committing to any financial transactions.

PC Green also emphasizes that reporting a scam should not cause embarrassment, as scammers employ cunning tactics, and reporting such incidents helps protect others from falling victim to similar schemes.

When confronted with a suspicious caller impersonating a police officer, the public is advised to terminate the call and immediately contact the police to verify the caller’s identity. Additionally, it is recommended to wait for at least five minutes before using the phone again after hanging up, as fraudsters have been known to keep the line open to deceive victims.

Residents seeking further information on fraud prevention and advice on avoiding becoming victims are encouraged to visit the Kent Police website at www.kent.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud. The national Take Five campaign website at www.takefive-stopfraud.org.uk also provides valuable resources and guidance on combating fraud.

By remaining vigilant, staying informed, and promptly reporting suspicious activities, the community can collectively contribute to thwarting fraudulent schemes and safeguarding themselves and their neighbors against financial exploitation.