Three incidents in Herne Bay were reported to Kent Police last weekend (9 and 10 July), and officers would like to remind residents of simple precautions they can take to avoid becoming a target.

In all three cases, the victim went into a store to buy something but found their bags open and their purses stolen.

‘While these offences are not common in this town, and our local officers are always on the lookout for suspicious activity, I would remind shoppers to be cautious when out and about to avoid becoming a victim of opportunist thieves,’ said Inspector Thomas Mepstead of Canterbury’s Community Safety Unit.

‘My advice is to never leave handbags on top of prams, shopping trolleys, wheelchairs, or mobility scooters unattended.’ Keep them zipped up and visible at all times.

‘Do not carry large amounts of cash, and a purse chain, if you have one, can be an effective deterrent to thieves.’

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call Kent Police at 01843 222289 and reference crime number 46/132319/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or filling out an online form on their website.