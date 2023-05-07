Sunday, May 7, 2023
East London Dogs Shot Live update: Two dogs have been shot dead by armed Police and a man has been arrested in East London after a woman was attacked by an out control dog

by uknip247

Officers from the Met Police Armed Response unit have neutralised two dogs after being called to the incident in East London on Sunday afternoon.

Response officers and Armed Officers from SO19 were called to after woman, was attacked in the park, whilst walking her dog at around 5pm

During an interaction with a man, the officers had cause to neutralised the two animals and then carried out an arrest

The incident was captured by a resident who shared the footage with UKNIP.

A crime scene remains in place and an investigation has been launched

A Spokesman for the Me Police said:

Police were called just after 5pm on Sunday, 7 May, to a woman being attacked by a dog in Commercial Road, E14.
Officers attended the location where the aggressive behaviour of two dogs was of considerable concern and posed a significant threat to them.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident for having a dog dangerously out of control and assault offences. He has been taken into police custody. A Taser was discharged by police.

No person was taken to hospital. Both dogs were destroyed by police at the scene.

This is never an easy decision for any officer to take, but police have a duty to act where necessary before any further injury is caused.
The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards will review the circumstances of the incident.

