East London Live updates: Emergency Services Respond to Incident: Man Threatening Premises and Armed with a Gun

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a concerning incident in London, where a male individual is threatening to set fire to premises.

The situation has prompted road closures in the area, and armed officers from the Metropolitan Police’s SO10 unit have been deployed due to reports of the man being armed with a gun. Authorities are working to engage with the individual who is also believed to be in a distressed state.

Police were alerted to the incident at the address in Barleycorn Way, London, mid-morning on Monday.

The male individual is reported to be making threats to set fire to the premises, causing concern for the safety of those in the vicinity.

As a precautionary measure, road closures have been implemented to ensure the safety of the public and facilitate the operations of emergency services. Armed officers from the Metropolitan Police’s SO10 unit, which specializes in dealing with armed incidents, have been called to the scene due to reports of the man being in possession of a gun.

Reports indicate that the male involved may be in a highly distressed state and exhibiting signs of suicidal tendencies. The safety and well-being of the individual are of paramount concern to the emergency services, who are working to establish communication and engage with the person to bring about a peaceful resolution.

Local residents and businesses in the affected areas are advised to follow the instructions of the authorities, avoid the vicinity, and remain patient as emergency services work diligently to resolve the situation. Any individuals with relevant information pertaining to the incident or the individual involved are urged to come forward and assist the ongoing investigation.

Updates on the incident will be provided as soon as more information becomes available. The primary focus of emergency services is to ensure the safety of all individuals involved and resolve the situation peacefully.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called to a property in Barleycorn Way, E14, at 11.00hrs on Monday, 22 May to reports of a concern for welfare.

Officers attended. It was reported there was a man inside the property with a firearm who was threatening to harm himself.

Officers entered the building and a firearm was recovered and the man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.