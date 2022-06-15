Eastbourne RNLI Volunteer Crew was paged at 10:00pm on Monday, June 13th.

They were asked to launch the inshore lifeboat and assist police, local coastguards, the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter, and an ambulance with an incident.

Due to the sensitive nature of the call, no further information will be provided.

At 11.30pm the Volunteer Crew was paged again and told to respond to reports of an object floating in the sea from members of the public.

Once on the scene, a small speedboat that was partially submerged was discovered.

When it was determined that there were no missing persons, the decision was made to tow the stricken vessel back to the Inshore Lifeboat station for recovery.

After that, the Lifeboat was refuelled and prepared for service.

The Volunteer Crew was then paged today, Tuesday, June 14th, at 1.25pm

They were told to launch the Inshore Lifeboat and look into reports of an object in the water.

When the Lifeboat arrived on the scene, it was discovered to be a fishing marker buoy, and the call was ruled a false alarm with good intent. The Lifeboat was then stood down and returned to station.

And another – the teams paged at 2.40pm

They were asked to launch the inshore lifeboat and assist police, local coastguards, and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter with an incident east of the Belle Tout Lighthouse.