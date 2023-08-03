Eastbourne RNLI Volunteers Respond to Four Distress Calls

On 1st August, the volunteer crew of Eastbourne RNLI responded to a total of four distress calls. At 9.13am, they received a request to launch the Inshore lifeboat for a search operation.

Live Updates The content will auto-update after 60 seconds Update Now RNLI Called to Four separate Shouts RNLI Called to Four separate Shouts Facebook TwitterCopy Link

However, before they reached the search location, the person in question was found safe, and the crew was promptly reassigned to respond to reports of a yacht in distress near Beachy Head. Upon reaching the area and inspecting nearby vessels, they found none in need of assistance and were subsequently called off, returning to the station at 10:30.

Later, at around 1:30 PM, another emergency arose when a vessel approaching Sovereign Harbour issued a Mayday signal. The vessel was experiencing engine failure and taking on water amidst rough sea conditions. The crew immediately launched the all-weather lifeboat named ‘Diamond Jubilee’ and promptly arrived at the scene. They established a tow to guide the distressed vessel safely into Sovereign Harbour. Once the yacht was secured, the crew boarded it and used a salvage pump to pump out the water.

Their day of activity was not over yet. Just before 5 PM, they received yet another call for help from a different vessel located approximately 4.5 miles from the harbour. The vessel had issued a pan-pan call, signalling a less severe emergency. Despite worsening sea conditions and the absence of other vessels nearby, the resourceful crew launched ‘Diamond Jubilee’ once again and promptly arrived at the scene. To ensure the safety of the vessel and its occupants, they took it under tow and carefully navigated their way back to c The skilful and dedicated actions of the Eastbourne volunteer crew undoubtedly made a significant difference in ensuring the safety of those at sea.