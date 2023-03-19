Sunday, March 19, 2023
EastEnders’ Stacey Slater tipped for big new storyline as she creates an OnlyFans account

by uknip247

She’ll find a new career option.

It seems that Stacey Slater will resort to a new way to make ends meet in an upcoming EastEnders storyline.

Fans of the BBC soap know that the character played by Lacey Turner has been struggling financially amidst the unexpected pregnancy of her 12-year-old daughter Lily. Forced to take some night cleaning shifts, it looks as though Stacey will explore a new career option as a content creator for OnlyFans.

The subscription-based platform allows creators to share different types of content and is mainly, though not exclusively, used by sex workers.

While EastEnders didn’t confirm directly on speculation about Stacey’s new endeavour, it sounds she may be willing to shed her clothes to try and raise some funds.

“Stacey is really struggling at the moment and will do whatever she can for her family,” a BBC spokesperson has said

The food vendor isn’t faring too well at the moment after she’s been caught out over her money theft. Recently, Stacey decided to steal a wad of cash from the office she was cleaning.

Stacey’s mum Jean grew suspicious and confronted her daughter, who denied being involved in any illicit activity. But she had a change of heart later on, fearing she would return to prison and leave Lily alone.

Desperate, she confessed to Jean and the two hatched a plan to return the money. Things went awry when Stacey was caught out by a security guard, who tried to play nice but ended up forcing himself on her.

She fought back and managed to get away, though the guard reported her to the police, who brought her in for questioning.

