Maddie Budd, a 21-year-old environmental activist, was arrested during a protest in London on suspicion of criminal damage.

Budd was caught on camera pouring faeces on Captain Sir Tom Moore in Hatton, Derbyshire.

The former medical student allegedly committed the act in order to protest the use of private jets.

Budd was previously arrested last year while protesting for Extinction Rebellion with doctors.

She was remanded in custody pending sentencing because there was a’substantial’ risk she would commit another crime.

After pleading guilty to causing criminal damage in the ‘abhorrent act,’ the eco-zealot seen in video pouring human excrement over a memorial to pandemic hero Captain Sir Tom Moore was jailed ahead of her sentencing.

Maddie Budd, 21, was arrested in London on Sunday in connection with the attack at the Hatton Memorial in Derbyshire.

Following her guilty plea, District Judge Louisa Cieciora stated that the starting point for sentencing could be 18 months in prison.

She also turned down an application for bail before the sentencing hearing today, telling the court she has “substantial grounds” to believe Budd will commit another crime.

Budd was remanded in custody pending the completion of a pre-sentence report ahead of her October 25 sentencing.

Footage from the stunt, which was performed for the pressure group End UK Private Jets, showed her drenching the monument honouring the 100-year-old World War II vet who raised £33 million for the NHS during lockdown, in urine and faeces.

‘On September 30, the defendant went to a location in Hatton where there is a statue of Sir Captain Tom Moore,’ prosecutor Jordan Pratt told Westminster Magistrates Court.

‘The statue is in a public space near a road. She approached the statue and poured a bucket of human faeces on it.

‘She was dressed in a white t-shirt that said “End UK Private Jets.” This performance was captured on film. A number of people have already seen it. This is a heinous crime.

‘I don’t need to remind the court of Tom Moore’s impact. At the height of the pandemic, he was a figurehead around whom people rallied to raise tens of millions of pounds while walking around his garden.’

Budd, who has no fixed address, was remanded in custody until her next hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court on October 25.

Ms Budd’s father told MailOnline on Sunday that seeing what she had done made him ‘ashamed of her’ and’sick with shock.’

Budd was previously arrested in London in September 2021 while protesting for Extinction Rebellion with doctors and health care professionals.

Maddie Budd, a former medical student, filmed herself pouring a bucket of human excrement over a memorial to Captain Sir Tom Moore in a protest against the use of private jets.

The memorial was vandalised in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who made international headlines in 2020 when he raised money for charity in the run-up to his 100th birthday during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Budd attempted to justify her desecration of the memorial by claiming that “every time one [private jet] takes off, it pours a bucket of sh*t and blood onto everything Captain Tom stood for.”

According to a group spokesperson, Budd was arrested in London while attending a protest with other End UK Private Jets members. She was escorted out of the rally by 18 police officers, according to reports.

Jim Budd, the activist’s father, told MailOnline that his daughter had ‘gone rogue’ after dropping out of medical school to become a full-time eco-warrior, abandoning her career.

Father-of-six Mr Budd, an award-winning glazier, said he felt sick after seeing the video of her slandering Captain Tom’s image. Mr Budd stated that he and his charity worker wife Harriet, 63, messaged Budd after discovering what she had done but received no response.

‘The shock of this is hurting and upsetting people,’ he told MailOnline from their home near Kington on the England-Wales border.

‘I’m embarrassed by her and what she’s done.’ For obvious reasons, there has been a strong public reaction. I don’t think she realised what the hell she was doing.

‘She did something horrible without considering the consequences.’

Captain Sir Tom Moore raises his thumb in appreciation for his extraordinary efforts to raise funds for the NHS +5.

Captain Sir Tom Moore raises his thumb in appreciation for his extraordinary efforts to raise funds for the NHS.

Jim Budd, the father of an eco warrior seen on video protesting private jets, said he was embarrassed and sickened when he saw the video.

‘I felt sick with shock when I saw it,’ he added. ‘I sent her a text message, but she has not responded.’

‘It contradicts everything you teach your children – it is not normal behaviour.’ I’m devastated. The truth is that she has gone rogue.’

Maddie had recently graduated from medical school in Manchester in preparation for a career with the NHS.

After developing an early interest in climate change, she dropped out to devote her entire time to protesting it.

Her father added that the police investigating what he called a “desecration” was “understandable.”

‘I can’t really apologise on her behalf,’ he said. Sir Tom was clearly a national hero, and the country was moved by his incredible actions.

‘However shocking the future predictions of climate change are, I don’t believe it was her duty to desecrate his memory in the way she has.

‘Her motivations are genuine but misguided. The truth is that she has gone rogue.

‘When people are young and vulnerable, they are more likely to take risks they would not take later in life.’ It’s a terrible thing to have happened, and everyone is obviously upset about it.

‘It’s difficult to understand how young people can feel so threatened by climate change that they resort to such extreme measures.

‘But I’m not going to make excuses for her. She has made a terrible error. We were shocked, and it remains a source of concern for us.’

Mr. Budd believes Maddie should be involved in a legitimate climate change action group rather than carrying out desecration acts on her own.

‘Young people do feel desperate, and my daughter feels more desperate than most,’ he said. Her actions were rash and horrible – this is a nightmare for any parent to go through.

‘My wife is furious.’

Because she feels so strongly, my daughter has given up her career to become a full-time protester. So there has been a long buildup to this.

‘Her intentions were to bring attention to this crisis when it appeared that no one else was.

‘However, this particular action has been counterproductive and has only irritated a large number of people. I’m embarrassed for her and what she’s done.

Derbyshire Police received video of the stunt from AGC Fabrications, the company that created the memorial.

Budd filmed herself pouring the faeces and urine canister over the late captain’s memorial, who made international headlines in 2020 when he raised millions for charity in the run-up to his 100th birthday during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an odd justification, she later posted a video declaring: ‘People are going to say he’s a hero, people are going to say this is profoundly, obscenely disrespectful to his life, and to the NHS he stood up for, and I agree.’

‘I was studying to be a doctor because I believe in helping people.’ If we believe in the importance of the NHS, if we believe in taking care of one another, if we believe that NHS workers are doing vital work, why are we forcing our healthcare system to collapse, why are we forcing our civilisation to collapse, why is no one taking this genocide of all humanity seriously?

‘All of this is true, and the government will not even put a stop to UK private jets; every time one takes off, it pours a bucket of sh** and blood on everything Captain Tom stood for.’

At the age of 99, Captain Tom began walking 100 lengths of his garden in 2020, with the goal of raising £1,000 for NHS charities by his 100th birthday on April 30.

However, thanks to media coverage, his efforts captured the nation’s attention, and by his birthday, he had raised more than £30 million. He was regarded as a national treasure by the time he died on February 2, 2021, after capturing Covid.

The video of Budd pouring faeces over the memorial to the beloved captain, who was honoured with a flypast by the RAF and British Army on his 100th birthday and was even knighted by the Queen, has elicited predictable public outrage.