Eddie Kadi Announced as Fifth Celebrity Contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2023

The excitement is building as the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing approaches, and the latest celebrity contestant to take to the dance floor has been revealed. Eddie Kadi, the multi-award-winning stand-up comedian and radio presenter, is set to grace the glittering stage of the hit entertainment show.

Produced by BBC Studios, Strictly Come Dancing is returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn, promising another season of glamour, glitter, and glorious dancing that will captivate audiences across the nation.

Eddie Kadi is no stranger to the spotlight, boasting a remarkable career that has transcended cultural boundaries and taken him to audiences worldwide. The British-Congolese comedian has earned a massive global following with his unique brand of brilliant, bold, and high-energy entertainment. He holds the distinction of being the first British black comedian to headline the iconic O2 Arena in London.

Apart from his stand-up success, Eddie’s star power extends to the world of broadcasting. He has hosted the official red carpet shows for BET International and BET Africa in Los Angeles and graced the main stage as host for the Afro Nation Festivals across the globe. His versatility has seen him present the prestigious MOBO Awards and appear on various television formats, including Blankety Blank, The National Comedy Awards, and Tonight with Target, among others. Eddie is also the frontman of The Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show on BBC Radio 1Xtra and a Team Captain on ITV’s Sorry I Didn’t Know.

This year, Eddie’s talents have been recognised with nominations for the prestigious Royal Television Society Best Breakthrough Award and Best Breakthrough Presenter at the Edinburgh TV Awards. Additionally, he is in the process of producing his own documentary in collaboration with Channel 4.

Upon being announced as a Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Eddie expressed his excitement, saying, “WOW. Anyone who knows me, understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am. I’m so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 Team. I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. This is going to be a VIBE.”

The news of Eddie Kadi’s participation was unveiled during The Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show with Eddie Kadi on BBC Radio 1Xtra on Sunday, 6th August.

As the anticipation continues to grow, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the remaining celebrity contestants set to join Eddie on the Strictly Come Dancing stage. With an impressive lineup already taking shape, this season promises to be one of the most thrilling and entertaining yet.

