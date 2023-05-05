Three people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at East London tower block

Firefighters are at the scene of a suspected carbon monoxide leak on Murdoch Court Rookwood Way, E3.

A seven-storey block of flats has been evacuated and a systematic search of the building to check that everyone is accounted for has been carried out. Three people have been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

Crews remain on the scene and are currently ventilating the building. They are working with Police and Paramedics to make the scene safe. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

The Brigade was called at 2.40pm. Crews from Stratford, Leytonstone, Bethnal Green and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.