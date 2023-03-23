Thursday, March 23, 2023
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a fire at a house on Stavordale Road in Highbury

by uknip247

Nearly half of a loft at a four-storey terraced house was damaged by fire. One person left the house before firefighters arrived. Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution. There have been no reports of injuries.

A 32-metre turntable ladder was used to help bring the fire under control.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received six calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 2.04pm and the fire was under control by 4.03pm. Crews from Islington, Kentish Town, Holloway, Stoke Newington, Soho, Shoreditch and Walthamstow fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

