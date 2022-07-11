This evening, eight fire engines and approximately 60 firefighters were dispatched to a fire at a derelict pavilion on Preston Road in Harrow.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a derelict pavilion on grassland, which had been completely destroyed by the fire. There were no reported injuries.

The Control Office of the Brigade received 23 calls about the fire.

Firefighters will remain on the scene until the evening to dampen things down.

The Fire Brigade was called at 5.48 p.m., and the fire was out by 8 p.m. Firefighters from Wembley, Stanmore, Northolt, Mill Hill, and other nearby stations responded.

The fire’s origin will be investigated.