Thursday, December 15, 2022
Thursday, December 15, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Eight Fire Engines And Sixty Firefighters Called To Blaze At Millionaire’s Row In West London. Credit :LFB
Home BREAKING UPDATED: Nine people rescued from the flat blaze by firefighters: Eight Fire engines and Sixty firefighters called to blaze at millionaire’s row in West London

UPDATED: Nine people rescued from the flat blaze by firefighters: Eight Fire engines and Sixty firefighters called to blaze at millionaire’s row in West London

by @uknip247

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are tackling a flat fire on Warrington Crescent.

The London fire  Brigade was called at 6.18 am. Fire crews from Paddington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene following reports of persons unaccounted for after the blaze ripped through the property that is understood to be flats.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and is under investigation

 

Eight Fire Engines And Sixty Firefighters Called To Blaze At Millionaire’s Row In West London

Eight Fire Engines And Sixty Firefighters Called To Blaze At Millionaire’s Row In West Londonated

A Spokesman for the LFB said:Nine people were rescued from the block by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus. Four people from the third floor, four people from the second floor and one person from the first floor. London Ambulance Service crews assessed them for smoke inhalation.

A further fifteen people self-evacuated from the building before the Brigade arrived.

The Brigade was called at 6.18am and the fire was under control by 7.40am. Fire crews from Paddington and surrounding fire stations were at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More to follow

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been jailed after committing a knife-point robbery in Durham...

Protesters scaling the side of the Home office building in London

Security guard strikes on Eurostar trains were called off this week to...

A man from Merseyside who carried out a series of car and...

A suspected burglar has been arrested following work by a police dog...

A Peterborough man running a criminal enterprise selling class A drugs across...

Don’t walk dogs on gritted Roads this winter here is the reason...

A man has been charged with stalking a woman known to him...

A Fly-tipper pleaded guilty in court after Southampton City Council’s surveillance cameras...

Have you seen 22old Jaden Blythe?

A French court found eight suspects in the 2016 truck rampage in...

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released their official Christmas card...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"