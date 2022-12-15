UPDATED: Nine people rescued from the flat blaze by firefighters: Eight Fire engines and Sixty firefighters called to blaze at millionaire’s row in West London

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are tackling a flat fire on Warrington Crescent.

The London fire Brigade was called at 6.18 am. Fire crews from Paddington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene following reports of persons unaccounted for after the blaze ripped through the property that is understood to be flats.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and is under investigation

A Spokesman for the LFB said:Nine people were rescued from the block by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus. Four people from the third floor, four people from the second floor and one person from the first floor. London Ambulance Service crews assessed them for smoke inhalation.

A further fifteen people self-evacuated from the building before the Brigade arrived.

A further fifteen people self-evacuated from the building before the Brigade arrived.

