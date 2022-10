Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a flat fire on London Road in Thornton Heath.

A large part of a second floor flat in a six storey block is currently alight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brigade was called at 1pm and is still in attendance. Fire crews from Norbury, Croydon, Shadwell, Woodside, Mitcham and Wallington fire stations are at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.