Updated:12 Fire Engines Called To Tackle Blaze In Hackney

A blaze has ripped through part of the property as crews continue to bring it under control after they were called at around 9.30am on Tuesday morning.

12 fire engines and around 100 firefighters and officers are tackling a property fire on Dalston Lane in Hackney

A number of road closures have been put in place and local bus route the 30 and 56 have been put on a revised route.

Fire crews arrived to find a fully developed fire and requested more support from surrounding fire stations to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

The London fire Brigade has been approached for more information.

More to follow