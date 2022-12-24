Saturday, December 24, 2022
Saturday, December 24, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Eight Lethal Firearms And A Significant Haul Of Ammunition Have Been Recovered Following A Proactive Operation In South East London Led By Officers From The Met’s ‘operation Viper’
Home BREAKING Eight lethal firearms and a significant haul of ammunition have been recovered following a proactive operation in south east London led by officers from the Met’s ‘Operation Viper’

Eight lethal firearms and a significant haul of ammunition have been recovered following a proactive operation in south east London led by officers from the Met’s ‘Operation Viper’

by @uknip247

 

In the early hours of Wednesday, 21 December, officers attended a location in Abbey Wood as part of an ongoing investigation.

Detectives from Operation Viper – who lead on developing firearms intelligence – were joined by colleagues from a number of other units, including Territorial Support Group, Firearms Command, POLSA, and traffic, as well as local officers.

During a thorough search of the area, two boxes were found containing eight guns – six handguns, a shotgun and a slam gun – and an assortment of various types of ammunition. Further searches in nearby woodland revealed additional ammunition.

The items were taken away for thorough forensic examination, which remains ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Gavin Collins, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This operation has removed a significant number of deadly firearms from circulation, preventing any number of potentially dire outcomes. Violent crime has a devastating and lasting impact on victims and the wider community, which is why officers are working day in, day out, to dismantle organised criminal gangs facilitating the importation, manufacture and transportation of firearms around the UK.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience, understanding and assistance during this operation. I don’t underestimate the impact such activity has on those living nearby. The majority of shootings in London are linked to street gangs and organised crime groups, so the likelihood of being a victim of gun crime, if you are not connected to these groups, is low”.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

In 2022, more than 32 pubs will close in communities across England...

Officers investigating an assault against a member of rail staff at Birmingham...

Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman...

A man who broke into the home of a young family and...

Detectives investigating an incident of upskirting on a train to Leeds have...

A relentless Sunderland burglar is finally behind bars in time for Christmas...

Three police officers were injured as they arrested suspected burglars at a...

A Doncaster man who murdered a 17-year-old man and 20-year-man earlier this...

Channel 4 is rolling out the red carpet to celebrate the stars...

A man has denied the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

UPDATED: An Investigation has been launched following fatal fire in South Norwood

Birds Eye is taking the precautionary action of recalling Birds Eye Original...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"