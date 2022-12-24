Eight lethal firearms and a significant haul of ammunition have been recovered following a proactive operation in south east London led by officers from the Met’s ‘Operation Viper’

In the early hours of Wednesday, 21 December, officers attended a location in Abbey Wood as part of an ongoing investigation.

Detectives from Operation Viper – who lead on developing firearms intelligence – were joined by colleagues from a number of other units, including Territorial Support Group, Firearms Command, POLSA, and traffic, as well as local officers.

During a thorough search of the area, two boxes were found containing eight guns – six handguns, a shotgun and a slam gun – and an assortment of various types of ammunition. Further searches in nearby woodland revealed additional ammunition.

The items were taken away for thorough forensic examination, which remains ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Gavin Collins, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This operation has removed a significant number of deadly firearms from circulation, preventing any number of potentially dire outcomes. Violent crime has a devastating and lasting impact on victims and the wider community, which is why officers are working day in, day out, to dismantle organised criminal gangs facilitating the importation, manufacture and transportation of firearms around the UK.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience, understanding and assistance during this operation. I don’t underestimate the impact such activity has on those living nearby. The majority of shootings in London are linked to street gangs and organised crime groups, so the likelihood of being a victim of gun crime, if you are not connected to these groups, is low”.