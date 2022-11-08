Eight people charged following pre-emptive operation to prevent motorway disruption

November 8, 2022
Eight people were charged today with conspiracy to cause a public nuisance following attempts to cause disruption on the M25.

The following are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today (Tuesday, 8 November).

These charges follow a joint operation between the Metropolitan Police, Essex Police, Surrey Police and other neighbouring forces.

  • Roger Hallam, 56 (04.06.66), of Macleod Street, Walworth
  • Tim Hewes, 72 (28.07.50), of New Road, Charney Bassett, Wantage
  • Daniel Shaw, 36 (13.11.85), of Adams Avenue, Northampton
  • Christopher White, 29 (12.09.93), of Summerhouse View, Yeovil
  • Karen Matthews, 60 (22.12.61), of Sywell Road, Overstone
  • Ian Bates, 63 (17.08.59), of Clarke Road, Northampton
  • Alexander Wilcox, 21 (05.03.01), of Billing Road, Northampton
  • Louise Lancaster, 57 (23.09.65), of Burnt Close, Cambridge

We expect to publish details of further charges later today.