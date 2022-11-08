Eight people charged following pre-emptive operation to prevent motorway disruption

Eight people were charged today with conspiracy to cause a public nuisance following attempts to cause disruption on the M25.

The following are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today (Tuesday, 8 November).

These charges follow a joint operation between the Metropolitan Police, Essex Police, Surrey Police and other neighbouring forces.

Roger Hallam, 56 (04.06.66), of Macleod Street, Walworth

Tim Hewes, 72 (28.07.50), of New Road, Charney Bassett, Wantage

Daniel Shaw, 36 (13.11.85), of Adams Avenue, Northampton

Christopher White, 29 (12.09.93), of Summerhouse View, Yeovil

Karen Matthews, 60 (22.12.61), of Sywell Road, Overstone

Ian Bates, 63 (17.08.59), of Clarke Road, Northampton

Alexander Wilcox, 21 (05.03.01), of Billing Road, Northampton

Louise Lancaster, 57 (23.09.65), of Burnt Close, Cambridge

We expect to publish details of further charges later today.