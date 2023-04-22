Eight people have been sentenced for their involvement in Ipswich gang-related violence and drug dealing

In total the eight males were sentenced to 19 years in prison while five of the individuals were also handed Criminal Behaviour Orders.

Mekhi Ebanks, 17, admitted wounding with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, following an incident in Upper Brook Street in Ipswich on 2 June last year in which a person was left seriously injured after being stabbed. He was sentenced to three years in custody.

Detective Inspector Thomas Pearse said: “In June last year a male was attacked by a group of young men in Ipswich town centre.

“Despite a lack of support from those involved, convictions were successfully secured against all four people who were part of the attack.

“As the investigation progressed it became increasingly apparent that those involved were members of a local gang.

“As well as investigating the four individuals for violence, investigators placed increased scrutiny on known associates in the form of proactive policing operations, securing convictions for drug supply and other offences.”

The three others sentenced for their involvement in the attack were Gerson Assuncao, 22, of Burrell Road, Ipswich, Daniel Kovalkov, 17, and Laurynas Talacka, 17.

Assuncao was sentenced to a total of five years and 10 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, affray, possessing a knife, possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

Kovalkov who admitted to being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs and affray was sentenced to 42 months in custody.

Talacka pleaded guilty to affray and was sentenced to a nine-month youth rehabilitation order and ordered to carry out 30 hours of unpaid work.

Matas Vaitekunas, 20, of Victoria Street, Ipswich, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs, affray and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Ethan Smith, 22, of Cardiff Avenue, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to being involved in the supply of Class A and B drugs, and was given a 44-month sentence. He was also subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order lasting five years.

Bobby Walters, 26, of Victoria Street, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to affray and was handed a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years.

Michael Crumlish, 27, of Southgreen Gardens, Clacton-on-Sea, received a 16-month prison sentence suspended for two years after admitting to affray and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a machete, in a public place. He was sentenced in relation to the incident of violence in Victoria Street in Ipswich in August last year which involved Ipswich gang members.

Criminal Behaviour Orders were also granted against Assuncao, Kovlakov, Talacka, Ebanks and Vaitekunas. These include conditions banning individuals from certain areas within Ipswich, associations with other named individuals and rules around mobile phone ownership. The orders last for three years. Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) are orders on the conviction that can be given for any criminal offences heard in Crown, magistrates’ or youth courts. The order prohibits the offender from doing anything described in the order and can be used to prevent specific acts which cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Judge Martyn Levett lifted the ban on naming Ebanks, Kovalkov and Talacka, who are all under 18.