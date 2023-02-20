Eight-year-old boy killed in Greenwich motorbike horror crash

At this point, police say there is no evidence that the crash that killed an 8-year-old boy and hospitalised “his brother and dad” was motivated by terrorism or a hate crime.

Officers were called at 7.30 p.m. yesterday (February 19) after receiving reports of a motorcycle collision with a group of pedestrians on Plumstead Road, near the intersection with Lenton Street.

Greenwich council’s cabinet member for culture claimed in a tweet that the “family” were “hit by a speeding motorbike” on their way to prayer at the Greenwich Islamic Centre.

A motorcyclist and three pedestrians were injured, and paramedics and an air ambulance were called to the scene.

A man in his forties and a ten-year-old boy who were crossing the road with the younger boy were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

They are both fighting for their lives right now.

The police have not confirmed their relationship.

Greenwich council cabinet member for culture Adel Khairehc tweeted: “Horrific scenes outside @GICMosque a father and his two young children were hit by a speeding motorcycle on their way to prayer.”

The rider of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital; his condition was determined to be non-life threatening.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and investigations into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police are now seeking information about the incident; if you can assist, call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD 6036/19Feb.

