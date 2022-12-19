Eighteen people have been locked up for their part in a “disgraceful” riot in Swansea last year

During a vigil for a local teenager who had died, violence erupted in the Mayhill neighbourhood in May 2021.

The area was described as a “warzone” after cars were torched, homes vandalised and residents and police attacked during two hours of disorder.

Judge Paul Thomas said the trouble was the “worst outbreak of mass violence that has occurred here in my lifetime”.

17 men and one woman from the Swansea area were sentenced at Swansea Crown Court, and three more youth defendants will be sentenced on Tuesday.

The defendants, aged 18 to 45, were sentenced to more than 83 years in prison for a variety of offences including riot and arson.

On 20 May 2021, cars were burned out and windows smashed in Mayhill following a balloon release for local teenager Ethan Powell, 19, who collapsed and died the day before.

These were the sentences:

Kian Hurley, 24, of Waun Wen Road, Mayhill – 6 years, 9 months.

Michael D Parsons, 37, Matthew Street, Dyfatty – 6 years and 3 months

Aaron R Phillips, 24, Middle Road, Gendros – 6 years and 3 months

Mitchell B Meredith, 20, Margaret Street, Port Tennant – 6 years in a young offenders institution

Joshua M Cullen, 32, Teilo Crescent, Mayhill – 5 years, 6 months

Dean Price, 41, of Joseph Davies Close, Waun Wen – 5 years, 6 months

Tyrone A Langan, 28, Llangyfelach Road, Brynhyfryd – 5 years, 3 months

Lewis James, 21, of Trawler Road, Swansea Maritime Quarter – 5 years

Paul R Jones, 45, Waun Wen Road, Mayhill – 4 years, 6 months

Connor Beddows, 22, of Merlin Crescent, Townhill – 4 years, 3 months

Ryan J Sarsfield, 26, of Waun Wen Road, Mayhill – 4 years, 3 months

Jahanzaib Malik, 21, Llangyfelach Road, Brynhyfryd – 4 years

Ryan L Owen, 20, Broughton Avenue, Portmead – 4 years

Keiran Smith, 20, Creidiol Road, Mayhill – 4 years in young offenders institution

William P Smoulden, 24, of Eigen Crescent, Mayhill – 3 years, 6 months

Christopher M Munslowe, 23, of Eigen Crescent, Mayhill – 3 years, 6 months

Keiron Argent, 1, Glyndwr Place, Townhill – 3 years 2 months in a young offenders institution

Niamh Cullen, 19, Moorview Road, Gendros – 2 years, 8 months in a young offenders institution

Handing Hurley the longest sentence after his version of events was rejected at a Newton Hearing, Judge Thomas said: “You filmed what was going on, you celebrated and exulted in what was happening.”

Judge Thomas described Parsons as playing a “leading role in the violence” and playing a “significant” role in encouraging others as an “older individual”.

Meredith was labelled a “major rabble-rouser” and sentenced to six years in prison and a five-year restraining order for domestic violence charges against his former girlfriend at the same time.

Four defendants were sentenced to young offenders institutions

Each defendant will serve half of their sentence in prison before being eligible for licence release.

A total of 27 people aged 15 to 44 were charged with riot-related offences following the incident, which made headlines across the UK.

All pleaded guilty except for Kye Dennis, 25, of Fforestfach, Swansea, who was found not guilty following a jury trial.

The judge described the impact of the disorder on the community, including Mayhill’s reputation, the effect on children, and property damage, at Swansea Crown Court.

He described how rioters whose primary motivation was “a desire for mass entertainment” “shamelessly and cynically hijacked” Ethan Powell’s death.

In particular, he highlighted the impact of the events on the Romain family, whose house was pelted with bricks while a four-year-old child and 16-month old baby were inside.

As his children scream during the riot, Adam Romain begs police for assistance.

Judge Thomas also mentioned South Wales Police’s criticism in an independent review.

He stated that, while he could understand why this decision was made, the force’s subsequent investigation was of the “absolutely highest standard,” and he was “awestruck” by how it was handled.

South Wales Police said it was pleased that “justice was served” and thanked the public for providing evidence.

Detective Inspector Gareth Jones stated: “This was violence of an extreme nature and was a calculated defiance of the law and a deliberate attack on the police that attended.

“The sheer number of people involved terrified local residents who witnessed the events or whose property was damaged during the chaos.

“They banded together, armed with weapons, sticks, and bricks, with no regard for residents or the potentially fatal consequences.”