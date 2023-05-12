Eighth Person Charged with Murder of Tyler McDermott in Tottenham Shooting

Investigations continue as suspect due to appear in court

Detectives working on the case of the fatal shooting of Tyler McDermott in Tottenham have charged an eighth person with his murder. Shernez Walters, 19, of Hendon Gardens, Romford, was charged on Friday, May 12, and is set to appear in custody at Highbury Magistrates’ Court later on the same day.

Prior to this latest development, seven individuals had already been charged in connection with Tyler’s murder. The previously charged individuals include Tyrese Barnett, 19, of no fixed address, who is also facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Leo Reid, also 19, from Tulse Hill, SW2, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon. The other individuals charged are Tyrese Matthews, 20, of Black Prince Road, SE11; Damaris McBeth, 19, of The Glade, Croydon; Rhys Antwi, 19, of Prentis Rd, SW16; Alfred Coker, 20, of Bowen Drive, SE21; and Kalam Bagge, 18, of Nimrod Road, London, SW1.

All individuals charged in relation to the murder of Tyler McDermott have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, July 5.

The murder investigation was initiated after authorities received a call around 04:20hrs on Thursday, April 13, reporting an incident on Norman Road, N15. Upon arrival, officers from the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service discovered 17-year-old Tyler suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to a hospital for medical treatment but tragically succumbed to his injuries on Friday, April 14. A subsequent post-mortem examination confirmed that Tyler died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

Tyler’s family continues to receive support from specialized officers as they cope with the loss of their loved one.

As the investigation unfolds, the authorities remain committed to uncovering the truth behind the tragic shooting and bringing all those responsible to justice. The collaboration between detectives and specialist officers underscores their dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community while seeking answers for Tyler’s family and loved ones.