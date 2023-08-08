Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Eighty people evacuated in suspected terror bomb making factory

The A2 in Kent is closed in both directions between A256 (Whitfield) and A258 (Swingate) following a collision
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Officers are continuing their investigation following the discovery of potentially hazardous materials within a property in Shettleston, Glasgow.

Police and emergency partners attended at a flat in Altyre Street, Shettleston, shortly after 5pm yesterday (Monday, 7 July, 2023).

Around 80 people were evacuated from nearby homes as a precaution. Cordons are in place and Altyre Street, Dalness Street, Ard Street and Trainard Avenue remain closed.

EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) are in attendance as enquiries continue to establish the nature of the materials.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area and those who have been evacuated are being housed in emergency accommodation where required.

Chief Superintendent Alan Waddell said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage but I would like to reassure the local community that the significant multi-agency response to this incident will continue overnight.

“I would like to thank those affected for their co-operation and advise that everything is being done to allow those evacuated back into their homes as soon as it is safe to do so.

“This incident has caused disruption to many people and I would urge members of the public to avoid the area at this time.”

Posted in

National News

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Eighty people evacuated in suspected terror bomb making factory

BREAKING

West Sussex man sentenced to 15 years for sex offences against young boy

BREAKING

Organised Crime Group Busted After Using Fake Computer Company to Conceal Drug Trade

BREAKING

Senior Officer Denies Deliberate Withholding of CCTV Footage in Unjustified Strip-Search Allegations

BREAKING

Police Appeal for Information After Indecent Exposure Incident at Warrington West Railway Station

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

MailOnline Suspends Dan Wootton Amid Investigation into Allegations

BREAKING

Rise in Tech Abuse Sparks Urgent Calls for Action from UK Government

BREAKING

The Kinks Keyboard Player, John Gosling, Passes Away at 75

BREAKING

Georgie Grier’s Edinburgh Fringe Show Bounces Back with Near Sell-Out Crowds Following Viral Support

BREAKING

Anita Carey: Coronation Street and Doctors Star Dies at 75

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.