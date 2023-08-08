Eighty people evacuated in suspected terror bomb making factory

Officers are continuing their investigation following the discovery of potentially hazardous materials within a property in Shettleston, Glasgow.

Police and emergency partners attended at a flat in Altyre Street, Shettleston, shortly after 5pm yesterday (Monday, 7 July, 2023).

Around 80 people were evacuated from nearby homes as a precaution. Cordons are in place and Altyre Street, Dalness Street, Ard Street and Trainard Avenue remain closed.

EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) are in attendance as enquiries continue to establish the nature of the materials.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area and those who have been evacuated are being housed in emergency accommodation where required.

Chief Superintendent Alan Waddell said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage but I would like to reassure the local community that the significant multi-agency response to this incident will continue overnight.

“I would like to thank those affected for their co-operation and advise that everything is being done to allow those evacuated back into their homes as soon as it is safe to do so.

“This incident has caused disruption to many people and I would urge members of the public to avoid the area at this time.”