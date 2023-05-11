Elderly Woman remains Critically Injured after Collision with Police Motorcycle in West London

A woman in her 80s has been critically injured following a collision with a police motorcycle in West Cromwell Road, Earls Court, SW5. The incident occurred at approximately 15:21hrs on Wednesday, May 10, when a police motorcycle involved in escort duties was involved in the collision with the member of the public.

Emergency services, including paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, swiftly responded to the scene. The injured woman was promptly transported to the hospital for urgent medical care. Her current condition remains critical. Her family has been informed and is receiving support during this difficult time.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of any other injuries resulting from the collision. The focus now turns to investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an independent investigation to examine the details of the collision.

The IOPC, an independent body responsible for overseeing complaints against the police, will thoroughly investigate the incident to determine the factors that led to the collision. Their inquiry will likely involve gathering evidence, conducting interviews, and reviewing any available CCTV footage or witness statements.

As the investigation progresses, the authorities will work to establish a comprehensive understanding of the incident, considering factors such as road conditions, visibility, and the actions of both the police motorcyclist and the injured woman.

The incident serves as a reminder of the risks involved in police operations and the potential impact on members of the public. The police and other law enforcement agencies constantly strive to ensure the safety of all individuals during their duties, and incidents such as these prompt a thorough review of protocols and procedures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The welfare of the injured woman and the support provided to her family are of utmost importance. The authorities will continue to provide updates on the investigation as more information becomes available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or possesses relevant information is urged to come forward and assist the ongoing investigation. Their cooperation will contribute to a comprehensive understanding of the incident and help facilitate a fair and impartial examination of the circumstances surrounding the collision.