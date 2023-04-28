Electric scooter’s are coming back to the streets of #Birmingham

Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) has appointed leading UK shared transport operator #Beryl to deliver the region’s brand new e-scooter hire scheme.

The first phase of the scheme will see e-scooters hit the streets of Birmingham in June, with further phases to be rolled out during the rest of 2023 and beyond.

The UK-based operator was awarded the contract following an open tender process.

TfWM, which is part of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), supports a well-run and regulated e-scooter hire scheme as an affordable and environmentally-friendly alternative to the car for those shorter journeys around towns and cities.