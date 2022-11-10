Eleven further charges following serious motorway disruption by Just oil activists

Eleven people are due to appear in courts across the country today, Thursday, 10 November, after being charged overnight for causing a public nuisance, following disruption by Just Stop Oil on the M25.

Sam Holland, 20 (06.05.02), of Stanmore Road, Burley will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Rachel Payne, 71 (28.09.51) of Church Street, Bodicote, Banbury will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

Jesse Prince, 19 (11.05.03) of Alexandra Park, Bristol, will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

Isabel Rock, 40 (16.12.81) of Red Post Hill, London, will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

Niculina Tirpoca, 27 (22.06.95) of Telegraph Avenue, London, will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

Gaie Delap, 75 (10.01.47) of Upper Cheltenham Place, Bristol, will appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court.

Paul Sousek, 71 (12.03.51) of Jacobstow, Bude, will appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court.

Paul Bell, 22 (20.07.00) of St Germans Road, will appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court.

Daniel Johnson, 24 (06.10.98) of Croft of Forneth, Blairgowrie, Perth and Kinross, will appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court.

Theresa Higginson, 24 (03.05.98) of Ivel Gardens, Biggleswade, will appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court.

George Simonson, 22 (12.07.00) of Stanmore Road, Leeds, will appear at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court

This follows a joint operation involving the Metropolitan Police, Essex Police, Surrey Police, Kent Police and Hertfordshire Police following serious disruption to motorists on the M25.