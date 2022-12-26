Elle Edwards, 26, has been identified as the victim of a Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in Merseyside

Ms Edwards was out with her sister and friends celebrating Christmas when she was shot in the head at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village on the Wirral, Merseyside, shortly after 11.50 p.m.

She is not thought to have been the intended target of the shooting, which also injured four others, one critically. The gunman is still being sought by police.

Ms Edwards’ coworkers at the beauty salon Nova Studio said they were “absolutely at a loss for words” after her death.

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel,” they wrote on Instagram. We are all heartbroken and are thinking of your entire family right now, Elle.

“Thank you for all of the laughs and happiness you brought into our lives, angel, rest in paradise, love from the Nova team.”

On Boxing Day, family and friends laid flowers at the scene of the shooting, led by Ms Edwards’ father, Tim Edwards.

Her death has left her family “devastated” and “inconsolable,” police said in a public appeal for information.

Police are looking for information about a gunman and a dark-coloured vehicle.

“Her family has been informed,” Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said at a press conference on Christmas Day. “On today, which should be a day with friends celebrating, they are coming to terms with this tragic loss.”

Officers believe the gunman fired shots at the pub’s front door, according to DS Coombs.

“We know that a dark-colored vehicle, possibly an A-class Mercedes, was seen leaving the pub car park minutes later, so we are particularly interested in speaking to that male and anyone who knows anything about that vehicle,” she said.

Following the shooting, a 28-year-old man was also injured and is still in critical condition in the hospital.

A 22-year-old man was injured in the legs, a 24-year-old man was injured in the hand, and a 33-year-old man was injured in the wrist. None of these injuries are considered life-threatening.

‘A very settled and pleasant community.’

Angela Eagle, MP for Wallasey, said she was “heartbroken” by the “senseless” act.

She described the area as a “very settled, good community”.

“The police have stressed that the location where this occurred has nothing to do with the location,” she added, “and I hope that will reassure frightened constituents who found themselves in the middle of this appalling tragedy.”

Ms Eagle urged the public to contact Merseyside Police if they had any information about the shooting, no matter how insignificant.

“Merseyside [police] are extremely good, and unfortunately, very experienced, at dealing with these kinds of incidents,” she added, referring to a recent spate of violence that has left heartbreak and bloodshed in its wake across the region.

Officers from Merseyside Police were called to the pub on Saturday after reports of gunshots. A young woman was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound and later died.

In a statement, the Lighthouse pub called the shooting “a tragedy beyond words,” adding, “All our thoughts are with the friends and family of our customers, and our hearts go out to the family of our customer who has lost her life.”