Elle Edwards’ father appeared at a police news conference where detectives asked for help in finding her killer

Tim Edwards sat next to Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs as she read a statement on the family’s behalf, which described Elle as the “most beautiful and bright star”.

On Christmas Eve, the 26-year-old was shot in the head outside a pub in Merseyside. He died in hospital.

The following is the full statement from Elle Edwards’ family:

“There was no one as beautiful as our Elle May, her looks, her laugh, and the way she would light up a room the moment she walked in.

“She had this way about her that as soon as you met her, you fell in love with her, and everyone who met Elle knew how special she was.”

Her laugh was contagious, and everyone around her was having a good time; she loved her life and had so many exciting plans for the future. Without her, Christmas and our family will never be the same. She was the glue that held our large family together. We will always love and miss her. Elle May will always be the most beautiful and bright star in the sky. “My lovely Elle Marlene is the love of my life, my world, and my best friend.” My Elle will always shine and be beautiful and bright.

Elle’s family is understandably devastated by her “shocking and unnecessary death,” according to Det Supt Sue Coombs.

“They need answers, and now more than ever, we need people to come forward and tell us what they know.”

While I understand how upsetting incidents like this are, I want to reassure people that my investigation team is working around the clock to bring Elle and her family justice.”

“We need people to take a stand against criminals, we need you to speak to us so that we can take action, let us know who was carrying and storing weapons,” Coombs continued.

We know the answers are in the community, she continues.

She also stated that they are looking for information on the whereabouts of a dark-colored Mercedes that was parked in the pub’s parking lot and have inquired as to where it came from and where it has gone.