Police Are Concerned For The Welfare Of A Teenager Missing From Barrow
Elliott Bryan is 17-years-old and was last seen on the 1st of December in the Barrow area

Elliott Bryan is 17-years-old and was last seen on the 1st of December in the Barrow area

by @uknip247

Elliott may still be in Barrow, but he may also have travelled.
Elliott was last seen wearing a black Berghaus puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and black trainers.
Anyone with information on Elliott’s whereabouts is asked to contact police via https://orlo.uk/F7mb1 or by calling 101.
Officers would also ask Elliott, if he sees this appeal, to contact the police directly to let them know he is safe and well.
Please include the log reference with any information reported: log 168 of the 7th of December.

