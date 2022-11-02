Elon Musk has said Twitter will charge $8 (£7) monthly to Twitter users who want a blue tick by their name indicating a verified account

Mr Musk claimed it was “important to eliminate spam/scam” as part of

measures made following a $44 billion (£38 billion) buyout of the social

networking platform.

A blue check mark next to a username, which is generally reserved for

public figures, is presently free.

According to detractors, the shift may make it more difficult to identify

trustworthy sources.

Mr Musk, the world’s richest person, also stated that premium users would

receive precedence in replies and searches, as well as half the number of

advertising.

“People’s power!” “Blue for $8/month,” the billionaire tweeted, calling the

previous form of blue tick authentication a “lords and peasants system.”

Twitter’s previous method of validating users for a blue tick involved a

brief online application form and was reserved for those whose identities

were likely to be impersonated, such as celebrities, politicians, and

journalists.

The mechanism was implemented in 2009, following a lawsuit accusing the

corporation of failing to do enough to prevent fake accounts.

However, Mr Musk faces a significant obstacle in overhauling Twitter’s

business, which has not turned a profit in years.

He has stated that he intends to lessen Twitter’s dependency on

advertising, despite the fact that some businesses are concerned about

advertising on the site under his leadership.