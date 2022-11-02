Mr Musk claimed it was “important to eliminate spam/scam” as part of
measures made following a $44 billion (£38 billion) buyout of the social
networking platform.
A blue check mark next to a username, which is generally reserved for
public figures, is presently free.
According to detractors, the shift may make it more difficult to identify
trustworthy sources.
Mr Musk, the world’s richest person, also stated that premium users would
receive precedence in replies and searches, as well as half the number of
advertising.
“People’s power!” “Blue for $8/month,” the billionaire tweeted, calling the
previous form of blue tick authentication a “lords and peasants system.”
Twitter’s previous method of validating users for a blue tick involved a
brief online application form and was reserved for those whose identities
were likely to be impersonated, such as celebrities, politicians, and
journalists.
The mechanism was implemented in 2009, following a lawsuit accusing the
corporation of failing to do enough to prevent fake accounts.
However, Mr Musk faces a significant obstacle in overhauling Twitter’s
business, which has not turned a profit in years.
He has stated that he intends to lessen Twitter’s dependency on
advertising, despite the fact that some businesses are concerned about
advertising on the site under his leadership.
Elon Musk has said Twitter will charge $8 (£7) monthly to Twitter users who want a blue tick by their name indicating a verified account
Mr Musk claimed it was “important to eliminate spam/scam” as part of