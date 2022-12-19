Elon Musk will step down as Twitter CEO if he keeps his promise to follow the results of a poll asking users to rate his tenure

The owner of Tesla and SpaceX set his poll in motion just after 11pm UK time, writing: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? “I will abide by the results of this poll.”

And when the deadline passed at 11.20 p.m., 57.5% of the people voted for him to leave.

Musk purchased the platform for $44 billion in late October, but his tenure has been turbulent.

In an apparent attempt to end his contentious reign, he polled Twitter users on Sunday, asking if he should step down.

After about 20 minutes, with the ‘yes’ votes edging ahead, he added, “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for, because you may get it.”

He responded to several user comments, telling one, “The question is not finding a CEO, but finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive.”

“No one wants the job of keeping Twitter alive,” he added. “There is no heir.”

It is unclear whether or when he will relinquish control of the social media behemoth.