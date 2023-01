Just after midday, emergency services were called to reports of a car colliding with the Co-Op on Ferring Road in Ferring.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, as well as the police, responded with one appliance.

There have been no reports of staff or shop customers being injured.

After making the scene safe, the fire department left.

“Fering Coop and Post Office is closed until further notice,” a spokesperson for the shop said. We will provide an update once we have more information.”