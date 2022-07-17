Emergency crews are still searching Ardsley Reservoir after a man was seen entering the water yesterday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the safety concern report around 17.30 p.m. yesterday (16 July.)

Leeds CID Detective Inspector Dan Bates stated:

“We are continuing the search this morning for a man who was seen entering the water yesterday.”

“Specially trained officers are assisting his family.”

“A number of emergency services are on the scene today conducting investigations; we would advise people to avoid the area while this is being done.”

“I’d like to ask anyone who was at the reservoir yesterday around 5 p.m. to come forward and assist our investigation.”

“With temperatures expected to rise this week, this incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of swimming in open water.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact, quoting log 1400 of July 16.