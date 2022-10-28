Emergency crews called after car ploughs into care home in Gillingham

Emergency services have been called to an incident on Maidstone Road in Gillingham this afternoon after car has left the road and plowed into a building.

Police fire and paramedics called after 3:30pm on Friday afternoon to a vehicle that building the persons reported to be inside.

The road has been blocked by officers from Kent Police whilst fire crews assess stabilizer vehicle and the building and assist in removing those involved from the incident

A vehicle is understood to have driven into the kitchen area of the care home on Maidstone Road

Those involved are understood to Bec seriously injured they are being treated by paramedics at the scene.

Firefighters have used Paratech stabilization equipment to shore up the building and recovery of the vehicle will take place later