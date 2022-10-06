Police, paramedics and the coastguard were called to the White cliff near Dover on Thursday

At least five police vehicles can be seen on the clifftop, alongside ambulances Coastguard CRT teams and SECAM “HART” following the discovery of a person between the rocks at the base of the cliffs.

It is understood that the services were called to the area at around 1.15pm.

Dover RNLI lifeboat was also called to assist with the recovery of the person who was then recovered back to the lifeboat station with a Police officer onboard.

Sadly the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious

A coastguard spokesperson said: “His Majesty’s Coastguard has been assisting with an incident at Langdon Bay in Kent this afternoon (October 6).

“The Coastguard was made aware of the incident at around 1.15pm, and assets including Coastguard Rescue Teams from Folkestone, Deal and Langdon Battery were sent to the scene.

“An RNLI lifeboat from Dover was also sent to the scene. Kent Police and the ambulance service are in attendance.”

Police, ambulance and coastguard services have been contacted for comment.