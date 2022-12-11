Emergency crews called to Platform two after person is hit by a train at Kings cross underground station

A casualty on the tracks at King’s Cross Station has led to major delays on tube lines and chaos outside the station this afternoon (Sunday, December 11). Euston Road is partially blocked due to emergency services as they respond to the incident inside the station.

Traffic is being delayed eastbound between Pancras Road and Gray’s Inn Road following the incident, with a large number of emergency vehicles responding to the casualty.

At least six emergency vehicles can be seen outside the station – including ambulances, police and fire engines whilst the first responders deal with the trapped person on the line on platform two.

Emergency vehicles were at the scene by 12.40pm responding to the incident. Trains have been severely delayed due to the incident. People travelling on the Circle, Hammersmith and City, Metropolitan and District lines are impacted.

Tickets are being accepted on London buses.