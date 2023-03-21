Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Emergency crews have been called to assist in the search for a missing female last seen at the water’s edge at Swan Pool, Sandwell Valley

Emergency crews have been called to assist in the search for a missing female last seen at the water’s edge at Swan Pool, Sandwell Valley

by uknip247
Emergency Crews Have Been Called To Assist In The Search For Missing Female Last Seen At The Waters Swan Pool, sandwell valley

Specialist emergency crews have been called to Sandwell Valley in West Bromwich following a request to assist Police with a high-risk missing person search.

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers are at the scene in Swan Pool, Sandwell Valley following reports that the woman was last seen close to the edge of the water.

The large-scale search operation began shortly after 4pm on Tuesday.

A number of boat teams from the West Midland fire and Rescue service have been called to assist officers to from the West Midlands Police after it was reported that the woman was last seen at the edge of the water.

Specialist swift water rescue teams with boat have been sent to carry out a search of the water for the missing female.

West Midland police have been approached for more details

More to Follow

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Trailblazing devolution deal signed giving Greater Manchester more control over transport, skills and housing

Foreign Secretary meets with the Chief Minister of Gibraltar in London

A teenager was stabbed onboard a London bus this afternoon in Walthamstow

Environment Agency installs £1m of flood protection measures to better protect properties in York

A man who attacked a social worker and two police officers as they attempted to carry out a welfare check on a family in...

Four boys have been arrested following a report of an assault on a pensioner at a Gravesend supermarket

UK policing ‘shot through’ with Chinese surveillance technology

A ‘mother ship’ has been purchased to carry cutting-edge equipment that will protect Britain’s critical subsea cables and pipelines from hostile attack

The Royal Navy will have new uncrewed aerial technology to find and track surface contacts of interest to enable freedom of navigation and good...

Six dive support boats for Royal Navy are now fully operational

A man and woman have died following a collision with a minibus

Exclusive footage of Terror Police arresting a suspect after a man was set on fire while walking home from a mosque in Birmingham

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More