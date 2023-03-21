Emergency crews have been called to assist in the search for a missing female last seen at the water’s edge at Swan Pool, Sandwell Valley

Specialist emergency crews have been called to Sandwell Valley in West Bromwich following a request to assist Police with a high-risk missing person search.

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers are at the scene in Swan Pool, Sandwell Valley following reports that the woman was last seen close to the edge of the water.

The large-scale search operation began shortly after 4pm on Tuesday.

A number of boat teams from the West Midland fire and Rescue service have been called to assist officers to from the West Midlands Police after it was reported that the woman was last seen at the edge of the water.

Specialist swift water rescue teams with boat have been sent to carry out a search of the water for the missing female.

West Midland police have been approached for more details

More to Follow