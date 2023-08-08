Emergency Evacuation of World Scout Jamboree Campsite Amid Approaching Typhoon

In a bid to ensure the safety of tens of thousands of children participating in the World Scout Jamboree, organisers have urgently requested the evacuation of the campsite in South Korea. This decision comes as Typhoon Khanun, which has already caused casualties in Japan, is expected to hit South Korea on Thursday. The jamboree, held in North Joella province, has been mired in controversy due to extreme weather conditions.

Following an intense heatwave that resulted in numerous scout illnesses, the jamboree faced growing criticism for the conditions at the campsite. The situation escalated as some international scout groups withdrew from the event, citing concerns over the welfare of their members. Korean media even labeled the jamboree a “national disgrace.”

Despite initial assurances that the event would proceed, the World Organization of the Scout Movement announced that the South Korean government had communicated its intent to plan an early departure for all participants due to the impending typhoon. This decision has been supported by the organisers, who have urged the government to expedite the evacuation plan and ensure necessary resources and support for the scouts.

Approximately 36,000 participants from 156 countries are set to begin evacuating from the campsite on Tuesday, as announced by Vice Minister for Disaster and Safety Management Kim Sung-ho. Typhoon Khanun is anticipated to bring heavy rain and powerful winds across the Korean peninsula, posing risks to the campers.

The jamboree, originally scheduled to run until August 12, has faced a series of challenges that have put its organisation and management under scrutiny. Poor planning for extreme weather, inadequate facilities, and insufficient drainage have all contributed to the ongoing issues. Critics argue that the jamboree’s problems stem from the event being organised by government officials without proper scout expertise.