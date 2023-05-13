Emergency services rushed to the scene of an incident in Sidcup on East Rochester Way after reports that a female had consumed sodium nitrate and possibly other chemicals. London Ambulance Service (LAS) personnel were the first to arrive and are currently attending to the affected individual. after the alarm was raised by a neighbour.

Following the report, local fire crews from the London Fire Brigade and the Detection, identification and Monitoring Unit were called to the scene to provide assistance. The situation is being treated with utmost seriousness, and the Police have established a cordon around the property as a precautionary measure.

Emergency Response To Chemical Incident In Sidcup Prompts Large-scale Operation

The incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, prompting a significant response from emergency services. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident and the extent of the individual’s condition remain under investigation.

The presence of sodium nitrate and the possibility of other chemicals on the scene have prompted the involvement of the fire crews and DIM “Detection, identification and monitoring “. Their expertise and specialized equipment will help ensure the safety of all personnel and mitigate any potential risks.

Local authorities, including the police, are coordinating efforts to manage the situation effectively. The cordon around the property is intended to maintain a safe perimeter while emergency responders work to stabilize the situation and provide necessary medical care.

The London Ambulance Service and the Met Polic have been approached for a statement

More to follow